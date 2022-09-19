Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Reduced by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,846 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

SBRA stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

