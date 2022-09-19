Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $521.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

