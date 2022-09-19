Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.