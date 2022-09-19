Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.