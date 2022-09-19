Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 829,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 82,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

