Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

