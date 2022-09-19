Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 321,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 489,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,851,000 after purchasing an additional 183,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $108.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

