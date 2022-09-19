Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 4,298 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPM opened at $117.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

