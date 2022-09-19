Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 4,298 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 183,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

