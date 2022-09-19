Sequent Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,886.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

