Short Interest in Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Rises By 19.6%

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLMIF opened at $9.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.41.

About Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

