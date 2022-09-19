Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Decreases By 16.7%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCMXY opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.16. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

