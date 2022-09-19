Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Grows By 16.7%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Boral Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Boral has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $21.07.
Boral Company Profile
