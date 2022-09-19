Short Interest in Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Grows By 16.7%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Boral Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Boral has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $21.07.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

