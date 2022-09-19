Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Rises By 23.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 317.7 days.

Brambles Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BMBLF stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Brambles has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

