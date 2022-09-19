Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 14.5%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,052,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 1,230,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,169.7 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

