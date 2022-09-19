Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 14.5%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,052,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 1,230,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,169.7 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance
Investor AB (publ) stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $26.13.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
