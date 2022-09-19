Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Expands By 22.5%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,027,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 838,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $19.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

