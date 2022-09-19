Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Drops By 12.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 21.6 %

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.