Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Drops By 12.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 21.6 %
Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $32.60.
