Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Declines By 19.4%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $10.48 on Monday. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

