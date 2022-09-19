Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Rises By 17.0%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KPDCF stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

About Keppel DC REIT

Further Reading

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

