Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Grows By 20.3%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

