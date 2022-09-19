Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Rises By 20.9%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,042,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 6,654,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Lake Resources Stock Performance
Lake Resources stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.
About Lake Resources
