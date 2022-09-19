Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Rises By 20.9%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,042,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 6,654,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Lake Resources Stock Performance

Lake Resources stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

