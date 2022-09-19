Short Interest in Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Drops By 9.7%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 513.0 days.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $5.70 on Monday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Investec upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.33.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

