Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Declines By 12.9%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.0 days.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.