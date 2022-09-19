Short Interest in Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Expands By 8.3%

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BKZHF opened at 45.48 on Monday. Santander Bank Polska has a one year low of 45.48 and a one year high of 48.04.

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

