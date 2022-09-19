Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells $40,450.56 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

