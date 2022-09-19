Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $71.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.