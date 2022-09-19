SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWX stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

