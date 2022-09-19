SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,616 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,190,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $27.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.