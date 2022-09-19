State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,290 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $247.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average of $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

