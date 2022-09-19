State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 147,405 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 65.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,284,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 123,253 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $3,253,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.