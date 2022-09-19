State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,110 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE FIS opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

