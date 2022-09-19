State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,070 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 518,570 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.32. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

