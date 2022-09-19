State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $526.16 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

