State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,618 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $446.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

