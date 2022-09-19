State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 80 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

