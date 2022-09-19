State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,892 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $55,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average of $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

