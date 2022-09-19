State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,527,000 after acquiring an additional 706,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5,280.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 422,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

