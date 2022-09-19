State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 27.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 69.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $254.32 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.68.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

