State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.24 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $219.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

