State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Silgan were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.