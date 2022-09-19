State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.50 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.