State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.17 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:THG opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

