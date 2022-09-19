State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in AON by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 64,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

AON Stock Down 1.1 %

AON opened at $277.12 on Monday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day moving average of $289.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

