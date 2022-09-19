State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

