State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.14 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in UDR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

