State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.