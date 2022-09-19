State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Life Storage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $117.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.58. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.