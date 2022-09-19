State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $81.80 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

