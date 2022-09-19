State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

