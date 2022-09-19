State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10,325 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chemed were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $480.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

