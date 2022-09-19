State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,445 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

